Troubles legacy proposals dismissed as 'unhelpful' by MPs
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Government proposals for dealing with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles are under fresh attack, with MPs dismissing them as "unhelpful".
The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee also said it was "dismayed" at a lack of consultation.
Its report stated the plan to permanently close cases of serious crimes "raises profound legal, ethical and human rights issues".
The 11-member committee includes five Conservative Party members.
Last March, the government set out new thinking on dealing with the past, which radically departed from what had been proposed in 2014 in the Stormont House Agreement.
Victims' group WAVE recently claimed Secretary of State Brandon Lewis was "dangerously deluded" if he thought the ideas will help reconciliation.
The committee said the lack of detail around the proposals was "deeply concerning" and urged the government to conduct "meaningful and transparent" consultations with parties and victims' groups.
The Conservative chairman of the committee, Simon Hoare, said: "The Stormont House Agreement, not without its weaknesses, had appeared to be the basis on which we could move forward.
"But the government's new proposals are a unilateral departure from that.
"We are calling on the government to urgently introduce legislation based on the core principles of the Stormont House Agreement and return to a collaborative approach, engaging with victims' groups, parties and where necessary the Irish government."
As part of the New Decade New Approach deal in January, the government had pledged, within 100 days, to introduce legislation implementing the Stormont House Agreement.
Instead, however, it set out new proposals which have been seen, in part, as a way of curtailing future investigations into killings carried out by the Army during the Troubles.
The committee said its report was an interim one because the government had not yet provided a fuller explanation of its plan beyond a two-page written statement on 18 March.
It said the NI secretary had also pulled out of a planned oral evidence session in September.
The report stated: "While acknowledging the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we would have expected further detail to be made available on the government's plans by this point."
"Delay and uncertainty perpetuate an unacceptable situation that has already gone on too long."
The MPs also called on the NI Executive Office to fill the victims' commissioner position vacated by Judith Thompson in the summer.