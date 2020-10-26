Coronavirus: Nine positive tests in Ulster Hospital coronary ward
Two patients and seven staff members in the coronary care ward in the Ulster Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, the South Eastern Trust has confirmed.
Nine other patients in Ward 16 are self isolating and the ward has been closed to further admissions and visitors.
The South Eastern Trust said that staff members who have tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home.
It added that additional measures are in place to limit further spread.
"We would like to reassure all patients and members of the public attending the Ulster Hospital that it is safe to do so," the South Eastern Trust said, in a statement.
"Relatives of patients in Ward 16 should contact the ward directly if they have any queries."