Coronavirus: More than 3,000 fines and warnings for rule breaches
- Published
More than 3,000 fines and warnings have been issued since March for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland, the PSNI has revealed.
The total includes 45 fines of £1,000 for failure to self-isolate.
There were 1,598 penalty notices issued - an increase of 442 in the last three weeks - which impose fines from £60 to £960 and are only issued to over-18s.
On Monday, police also said a further 1,075 community resolution notices (CRNs) had been issued.
CRNs are not Covid-specific notices but can be issued to anyone over the age of 10. They are designed to act as warnings and do not incur any fines.
The latest figures also show that 81 commercial premises and 319 private dwellings were issued prohibition notices by police.
Most of the penalty notices were issued in Belfast (1,327), followed by Derry and Strabane (503).
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area had the lowest number of penalty notices issued with 49.