Coronavirus: Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall wage support ends
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
One hundred and forty casual workers at the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall in Belfast will no longer receive wage support.
The staff were being paid under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme which ends on 31 October.
Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd said they would remain on the books.
The 140 people make up a pool of staff that can be called upon to work at entertainment and business events throughout the year.
The amount of work tends to be seasonal, but Covid-19 restrictions have effectively closed the events sector.
BBC News NI understands casual workers will be asked to work again when events resume.
Safe re-start
A spokesperson told BBC News NI that in line with the end of the furlough scheme and "to protect the long-term viability of the venues" payments to casual team members have now ceased.
" With casual contracts, there is no obligation for an employer to offer paid work to casual staff, and likewise, no obligation for the casual worker to accept work," they continued.
"Our permanent team, some of whom are currently on furlough, will now transfer to the Job Support Scheme eligible to businesses like us, which are forced to close due to Coronavirus restrictions.
"Whilst we await further government guidance around the re-opening of live entertainment and conferences, our venues will remain closed to the public.
"We remain committed to working constructively with the UK Government, the Northern Ireland Executive and our peers across the events, entertainment and conferencing sector to explore ways for our sector to re-start safely."