Coronavirus: No bobbing for apples this Halloween, PHA urges
Families should avoid traditions such as bobbing for apples and trick or treating this Halloween to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.
Instead, the PHA suggests people find "new ways to have fun" within the coronavirus guidelines.
These include organising family gatherings online and planning a treat hunt indoors or in a garden.
Many major events to mark Halloween in NI have been cancelled for 2020.
Earlier this month, organisers of the large annual celebrations in Londonderry said it had called off plans for a scaled down fireworks display.
Tens of thousands of people travel to the city each year for its Halloween festival.
Dr Gerry Waldron from the PHA said "it is important that we take the opportunity to have fun", but he urged people "to not become complacent or risk the health of themselves and others".
The agency has recommended people plan events such as virtual parties online with relatives, providing prizes for the best Halloween costume.
"Make your own decorations and pumpkin lanterns together as a family project," it said, or organise a treat hunt in your home or garden.
'Stay safe'
Other suggestions include making decorations and pumpkin lanterns, as well as voting on favourite films to watch as a family.
Bobbing for apples and trick or treating are not advised, however, "as these are not safe practices this year".
Dr Waldron added that care should be taken with face-to-face interactions, particularly "with older and vulnerable neighbours", while food sharing "can also spread the virus".
"The key is to stay safe when enjoying Halloween," he said.