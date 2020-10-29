Coronavirus: Ministers to discuss impact of restrictions on transmission rates
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers are to meet later to discuss the effect of the latest Covid-19 restrictions on transmission rates in Northern Ireland.
They are also expected to approve the reopening of schools next week.
Schools closed on 19 October as part of tighter Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the NI Executive.
Ministers will also look at what measures are to be put in place to allow pupils to return to classrooms safely.
This will include making the wearing of face coverings mandatory on all dedicated home-to-school transport.
Ministers will also consider a one-off payment to taxi drivers as part of a financial support scheme.
Extra financial support for taxi drivers and coach operators is also on the agenda - one proposal being considered would see taxi drivers receive a one-off payment thought to be £1,500.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy is due to set out the latest funding allocations, which will see a multi-million support package for hospice care across Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile it's understood the SDLP will call for Northern Ireland's auditor to investigate how Covid-19 grant support schemes have been run by the executive.
It follows the disclosure that three Sinn Féin offices received grants of £10,000 pounds each.
This was despite MP and MLA constituency offices being ineligible for the scheme.
The money, which was given automatically in March as part of a support scheme, was repaid earlier this week - but only after details of the payments were revealed on the BBC's The Nolan Show.
Sinn Féin said the funding was "unsolicited".
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported that the first person aged 19 or under had died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
Aaron Doherty, from the Creggan area of Londonderry, was among nine people who had died with the virus in Northern Ireland in the previous 24 hours.
The nine deaths brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Department of Health to 680.
Another 840 cases of the virus were also confirmed, bringing the official total to 36,394.
The statistics show that hospitals are operating beyond capacity - at 103% occupancy across the entire Northern Ireland healthcare system.