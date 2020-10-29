Coronavirus: Taxi drivers call support fund 'a go-away payment'
- Published
Taxi drivers have criticised a proposed financial support package from Stormont as "a go-away payment".
Stormont ministers are meeting on Thursday to discuss a one-off payment to taxi drivers, which is thought to be £1,500.
Earlier this week, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was given legal powers to come up with a scheme.
But some taxi drivers say the payment does not go far enough to cover lost earnings during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's very disappointing," Pat Meghan told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We've went through this process for the last seven months of talking to this department and trying to get somebody to take ownership of us and, finally on Tuesday, Nichola Mallon broke this big news to us that she's putting a bespoke scheme in place."
Mr Meghan said that some drivers have cars worth £52,000, which incur high monthly costs.
"£1,500 for the last seven months - we don't know what we're looking into in the future. Is it a payment to get us to go away?"
'There's nothing out there'
He said he hoped Finance Minister Conor Murphy would tell the infrastructure minister "that is not a substantial amount and give them something that can actually help them".
"Our night time economy has gone, there's nothing out there, there's no one in the city centre, no offices," said Mr Meghan.
"We're down to 10-15% of the work we used to have.
"I haven't been out of the house this last fortnight, I haven't taken the car out because it costs money, money that I don't have to put fuel in my car."
Belfast taxi driver Jonathan McKeown said that Ms Mallon "had a chance to help drivers out but it's a go-away payment".
He said that many drivers had cars worth about £20,000, which meant they paid about £350 a month.
"We're seven months into this and we can get deferrals for three months but there are still charges with that.
"It's not just an 'oh, don't pay us', they tell you it'll be £90 a month added on to the end of your finance policy.
"So, outside of those three months, you still have £350 a month to pay - that £1,500 doesn't even cover that, let alone the cost of PPE."