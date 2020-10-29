Hurricane Epsilon sends huge waves to NI coastline
By Angie Phillips
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
You may have seen some of the spectacular waves crashing onto NI's north coast and the west coast of the Republic in the past 24 hours.
A very deep area of low pressure and the remnants of Hurricane Epsilon created the conditions to bring about the huge Atlantic swells.
One buoy reported a maximum wave height of close to 30m (98ft)
The size and power of the waves sent skilled surfers to the coast, but these high seas can be very dangerous.
We are not out of the woods yet with not one but two deep lows coming in for the weekend.
After a brief lull with some sunshine on Friday, winds will strengthen again and are likely to be higher than those we had on Wednesday.
Gales or severe gales will develop in places through Saturday, also Sunday into Monday, the second area of low pressure containing the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.
So quite a blustery, even stormy, weekend coming up with gusts of 50 to 60mph, maybe more at times.
Further wet spells are also expected which could lead to surface water flooding.
This year has been an exceptional hurricane season with 27 named storms in total so far.
The English names run out after the 21st storm (q, u, w,y and z not used as there are too few names beginning with those letters) after which they change to the Greek alphabet.
This is only the second time on record that this has happened, the last being in 2005.