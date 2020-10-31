Storm Aiden: Halloween weather warning in Northern Ireland
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A weather warning is currently in place in Northern Ireland due to strong winds brought by Storm Aiden.
Winds are expected to reach between 50-60mph inland, with higher gusts up to 70mph due along more exposed coastal areas.
A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office across Northern Ireland from 06:00 GMT until 21:00 on Saturday.
Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some bus and train services affected.
The Department for Infrastructure says that short-term loss of power and other services is possible.
People are urged not to visit forests, country parks, and nature reserves until strong winds have subsided.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) also issued a warning against going near the water in coastal areas.
There are reports of a fallen tree on the Crawfordsburn Road near the junction with Tullynagardy Road in Newtownards blocking one lane.
In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann, has issued a Status Orange warning for 12 coastal counties
That is the second highest level of warning that can be issued.
It is warning of "severe and damaging gusts" up to 80mph.
A yellow warning for wind has been issued across all other counties in the Republic.
This is the first storm of the season to be named as part of a joint initiative between the Irish, British, and Dutch weather services.
It is the sixth year that names have been used for storms that affect the UK, Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands and they are aimed at raising awareness of severe weather.
The weather conditions aren't getting any better as we head into the weekend. During #StormAiden please #RespectTheWater and stay well clear of breaking waves that can easily sweep you out to sea. pic.twitter.com/0ahrsakW0G— RNLI (@RNLI) October 30, 2020
The low pressure system will also bring some persistent and, at times, heavy rain, especially through the first part of Saturday.
On Sunday, another system containing some of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will arrive.
It will bring a risk of gales along the Irish Sea coast, with gusts inland expected to reach around 50mph, and possibly higher in exposed areas.