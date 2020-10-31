Man freed from safe room is arrested on suspicion of assault
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after becoming trapped in a safe room in a pizzeria in Belfast.
Police received a report of an assault at the takeaway in Bradbury Place on Friday evening.
Officers attended the scene and were told that a man had been locked inside a safe room.
Staff could not open the room and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) had to be called to help get him out of the safe.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and assault on police.