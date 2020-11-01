Increase in Halloween fire service call-outs
There has been a 22% increase in calls attended by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) compared to Halloween last year.
The fire service received 83 emergency calls and crews responded to 62 operational incidents.
Of these incidents 18 were bonfire or Halloween related.
There were also two separate incidents where members of the public threw missiles, including fireworks, at the fire service.
The incidents took place between 18:00 GMT on the 31 October and 01:00 on 1 November.
Paddy Gallagher, from the NIFRS, said the increase was not unexpected given that there were no "pre-arranged" events.
"We had anticipated a potential increase in the number of people who would be making their own arrangements for Halloween night," he said.
"We appealed to the community as a whole to ensure they took greater care this year," he said.
'Serious consequences'
"People don't understand that firefighters are part of their own community and they work tirelessly to come to people's lives and come to their aid in these areas," he told BBC News NI.
"Their jobs are dangerous enough without having to deal with these threats," he said.
"These attacks are not only socially unacceptable but can have serious consequences on our firefighters' safety and the ability to respond to emergencies in these areas- potentially the very people, or their families who, are attacking them," he added.
There were no injuries to crews and despite the increase in incidents a spokesperson for NIFRS said the situation remained "relatively quiet".
Many major events to mark Halloween in Northern Ireland were cancelled for 2020 as a result of coronavirus restrictions.
Earlier this month, organisers of the large annual celebrations in Londonderry said it had called off plans for a scaled down fireworks display.