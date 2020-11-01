BBC News

Covid-19: Eight more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

Eight more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.

That brings the Department of Health's death toll, based on a positive test result being recorded, to 716.

There were also a further 685 positive Covid-19 tests recorded since Saturday, bringing the Department of Health's total to 39,116.

The number of people in intensive care (48) and those requiring ventilation support (41) is unchanged from Saturday.

But the number of hospital inpatients has risen by 15, to 361.

Hospitals are operating at 93% capacity, down from a peak of 103% in the past week.

  • Can NI 'learn to live' with Covid-19?
  • How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?

Since 17 October, Northern Ireland has been put under tighter restrictions, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday First Minister Arlene Foster said the current restrictions in Northern Ireland will end "as planned" on 13 November, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second lockdown for England.

In a tweet, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill reminded people that the restrictions in England do not apply in Northern Ireland.

Schools in Northern Ireland will reopen on Monday.

