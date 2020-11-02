Covid: Arlene Foster supports police complaint over grants
First Minister Arlene Foster said she supports a call for police to investigate delays in repaying Covid support payments made in error.
Emergency payments were sent automatically to 7,000 bank accounts in Northern Ireland, but some of the recipients were later found to be ineligible.
Three Sinn Féin offices each mistakenly received £10,000.
Four party members have resigned over delays in returning the payments.
Mrs Foster also confirmed that a landlord who rents an office to DUP MP Paul Girvan received a £10,000 payment from the Covid fund.
She said the landlord should not have received the money and called on him to return it.
Referring to generally mistaken payments, Ms Foster said: "It's not the fact that people received the money in error, it's the fact that the money hadn't been returned after seven months."
Last week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the "incorrect" payments came to the attention of the party's leadership on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 October and were repaid on those dates.
The party's former MP and MLA for Foyle and a member of the Seanad (Irish senate) Elisha McCallion, MLA Catherine Kelly and two other Sinn Féin officials quit over the issue.
Ms McDonald accepted all four resignations.
Investigation request
On Friday Gary Middleton from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) asked police to carry out a criminal investigation into the delayed repayments.
The PSNI said it is considering whether a criminal investigation is required.
"I think Gary is right to report this to the police," Mrs Foster told the BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"The money is not theirs, the money was received in error and therefore it should have been returned."
She added that public representatives have "particular duty" over public funds.
"It's up to the police, of course, whether they decide to instigate criminal investigation but I absolutely support my party colleague in the complaint he has made."
Referring to the payment made to Mr Girvan's landlord, Mrs Foster said: "Of course we cannot deal with a situation where tenants are taking responsibility for their landlords' actions, but it is very clear that the landlord should return the £10,000 because no political office was to benefit from the scheme."
'Unsolicited payments'
Sinn Féin is expected to face further questions on the payments when MLAs return to Stormont on Monday.
The controversy was first revealed by the BBC's Nolan Show last week.
It reported that three Sinn Féin offices erroneously received payments of £10,000 each under Stormont's Small Business Grant Scheme.
Last week, the party confirmed three Sinn Féin offices had "received automatic and unsolicited payments".
It said they had since returned the money to the LPS (Land and Property Services), but questions remained over the timing of the repayments.
The former MP apologised "unreservedly", saying the grant was lodged into a joint account of which she is a named signature with her husband.
Ms Kelly, who represented West Tyrone in the Northern Ireland Assembly, announced her resignation on Sunday.
She accepted responsibility and apologised unreservedly.
Following her resignation, Sinn Féin's leader said the party's examination of the matter was now complete.
However, urgent questions have been put forward at the Stormont Assembly by both the SDLP and Alliance.
It will be for the speaker to decide if the questions reach and assembly floor.
Meanwhile Sinn Féin have seven days to replace Ms Kelly as MLA for West Tyrone once her resignation letter has been handed in.