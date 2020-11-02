Noah Donohoe investigation focuses on safety issues
- Published
The PSNI is investigating a number of health and safety issues in relation to the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe, whose body was found in a storm drain in June.
The 14-year-old was discovered near the M2, six days after he went missing.
A barrister told a pre-inquest review hearing the police file on the matter is "almost complete".
The court also heard the teenager's mother Fiona plans to start a fund as a "lasting tribute" to her son.
Fiona Donohoe's solicitor Niall Murphy said she was "eternally grateful and touched by the support she's received".
A court had previously heard there was no evidence Noah Donohoe was attacked or that any other person was involved in his death.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning.
BBC News NI reported in August that the hatch on the storm drain was not locked on the day Noah disappeared.
A source at the Department for Infrastructure said a padlock was added three days later on 24 June, after consultation with police.
Barrister Declan Quinn told the hearing on Monday that police had received a number of handwritten statements and materials and have been engaging with the department.
He said the PSNI would facilitate the Donohoe family and their solicitor in inspecting the site where the boy was found.
"There are also a number of evidential lines of inquiry which appear to arise from the material we have received to date," Mr Quinn told the hearing.
"The police are investigating health and safety issues that may arise in this inquest."
He added that the scope of the inquest and the list of witnesses cannot yet be determined.
Solicitor Niall Murphy said a statement from Noah's mother Fiona was almost complete and he made a formal application to delay the start of the full inquest until 2021.
The next pre-inquest hearing will be on 18 January.