Derry: St Columb's College evacuated due to alert
Pupils and staff have been evacuated from St Columb's College in Londonderry due to a security alert.
Police have confirmed a "public safety operation" is under way due to the alert at Buncrana Road.
The school said the alert was sparked by the discovery of a "potential suspicious device" on Collon Lane.
A recorded message on the school's answer machine asked parents to collect their children if possible from the school's pitches.
The school said it was also arranging buses for pupils to be brought to the Foyle Street depot.
A PSNI spokeswoman confirmed St Columb's College was being evacuated and a number of cordons had been put in place in the immediate area.
She said no homes have been evacuated.
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the alert had caused "major disruption" in the area.
"This is disgraceful and the last thing that pupils, teachers and parents need this morning, particularly as children return to the first day back after the break," the Foyle MLA said.
"I would urge people to avoid the area until the alert ends."