Coronavirus: NI schools told to hold PE classes outside
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Schools in Northern Ireland have been told to hold physical education classes outside and with no more than 15 pupils.
That is according to new Covid-19 guidance from the Department of Education (DE).
The guidance comes two weeks after the executive placed restrictions on sport and training below elite level.
It has been criticised by several school principals.
The executive measures allowed groups of no more than 15 people to engage in non-contact training outdoors.
The coronavirus restrictions also said only individual training could take place indoors.
Under previous DE curricular guidance, schools are expected to provide pupils with a minimum of two hours of PE a week.
In 2019, more than 2,700 pupils also took a GCSE in Physical Education, while more than 500 took an A-level in the subject.
The department has now told schools the executive restrictions have "significant implications for the delivery of PE within the curriculum, including for examination classes".
"PE can only be provided outdoors in a maximum group of 15," DE guidance said.
"We would encourage schools wherever possible and weather permitting to organise outdoor non-contact PE in groups of 15 or less.
"However, the department fully recognises the significant challenges that this will present for schools in delivery of the PE Curriculum, particularly in regard to class sizes."
DE said it was working with other government departments to consider the position of PE in schools and would advise schools immediately if there was any change.
Break and lunch time play?
However, some school principals have said the new guidance is confusing and inconsistent.
Chris Donnelly, head of St John the Baptist Primary School in Belfast, said the guidance did not make clear whether break and lunch time play was affected.
"What is the difference between children in groups in the playground and being involved in a PE lesson within their class bubble?" he said.
"Schools are already being treated as an exception with regard to social distancing because there is a recognition that children need to be in school to learn.
"It should follow naturally that being involved in both structured PE lessons - as well as much needed play-time at break and lunch - is not only important but safer than simply remaining in one small room for up to six hours a day."
'Poor timing'
Deirdre O'Kane, the principal of St Patrick's and St Brigid's College in Claudy, said the guidance meant she has been forced to cancel PE lessons.
"I received the email at 9:07am, our children were in and dressed for PE and indeed a number of them could have been out engaging in physical activity, only that I opened the email directly," she said.
"The timing of it was very poor, I had to go round to our head of department and inform her that all physical activity planned for that day and indeed for the foreseeable would have to be put on hold."
Diane Dawson, principal of Braniel Primary in east Belfast, has questioned why pupils cannot gather for PE in groups of more than 15 when class sizes are much larger.
"To have to try and tell my staff that they are not allowed outdoors with more than 15 children, but they are to stay in their classroom for six hours technically with them with no respite, it's absolutely ridiculous.
"I don't have the resources for 15 children to be retained somewhere while the teacher goes out with 15 children.
"So we can't actually deliver PE as part of the curriculum in the guise that they have given us at the moment."
The Department of Education has been contacted for a response.
Schools in Northern Ireland reopened to pupils on Monday after an extended half term break.