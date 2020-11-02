Carl Frampton 'well looked after' says Blain McGuigan
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
One of Barry McGuigan's sons has defended his family's management of boxer Carl Frampton during the nine years they worked together.
Blain McGuigan said the fighter was paid a lot of money and was looked after very well.
Mr McGuigan, 37, a boxing promoter and part-time musician, testified in the court case involving his father and Mr Frampton.
"We always wanted Carl to get the best money possible," he said.
Mr McGuigan told the High Court that before the relationship turned sour, he regarded Mr Frampton as a friend.
"We worked very well together… close-knit… worked hard," he said.
Monday was the 16th day of hearings in the case at the High Court in Belfast.
Mr Frampton is suing Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions over alleged unpaid earnings.
Mr Frampton, on the other hand, has been accused of a breach of contract. Both men deny any wrongdoing.
Their successful partnership broke down in August 2017.
'Always kept informed'
Barry McGuigan has three sons who all work in the boxing business - Jake, Shane and Blain, the eldest.
One of the issues in the case is how much Mr Frampton was paid during the time he worked with the McGuigans from 2009 to 2017.
Blain McGuigan told the court that the boxer was paid well and was always consulted about financial matters.
"Carl was always kept informed," he said.
"My dad insisted on him having the ability to check up on anything."
Mr McGuigan was asked about a Frampton fight in New York in 2016 which was attended by a number of celebrities including the golfer Rory McIlroy.
An issue was raised earlier in the case about whether or not celebrities were given free tickets for major fights or asked to pay for them.
When this was put to Mr McGuigan, he said: "I remember Rory didn't pay for his individual ticket."
However, he said the golfer may have paid for his friends and security team to attend the fight.
"That's really standard. Big-time celebrities would pay for additional tickets," he said.
When asked for his view on Mr Frampton's new management company MTK Global, Mr McGuigan said: "I don't think they're a good influence around sport."
The case will continue on Tuesday when Blain McGuigan is scheduled to face cross-examination.