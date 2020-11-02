Coronavirus: Waterfront and Ulster Hall staff furlough extended
- Published
Wage support for 139 casual workers at the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall in Belfast is to be extended.
On Saturday night, the prime minister announced a month-long extension to the furlough scheme.
On Monday, the Belfast Waterfront Ulster Hall board said they would avail of the support under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.
Belfast City Council also agreed £50,000 in added support for the venues at a meeting on Monday night.
Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said this money would support staff in the period between the end of furlough and the start of the Job Support Scheme and will go towards pension and national insurance contributions.
The 139 people make up a pool of staff who can be called upon to work at entertainment and business events throughout the year.
The two venues host some of Northern Ireland's biggest music and arts events.
A spokesperson for the Belfast Waterfront Ulster Hall board said: "Following the announcement made by the UK government on 31 October about the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and in light of new funding being made available by Belfast City Council, we will avail of the support provided under CJRS in relation to our pool of casual workers.
"Once CJRS ends, we anticipate that casual workers will transfer to the Job Support Scheme Closed (JSSC) or whichever scheme BWUH Ltd is eligible for at such time."