Coronavirus: Transfer test pupils to be seated in class 'bubbles'
Pupils taking the transfer test may be seated together in class 'bubbles' if social distancing of 2m is not possible.
That is one of the safety measures outlined in draft guidance to schools from the Association for Quality Education (AQE).
The AQE and the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) are the organisations that run the transfer tests.
Grammar schools host the tests, which will take place in January 2021.
The AQE and PPTC agreed to postpone the exams from their original dates in November 2020 following disruption to schools due to Covid-19.
In draft guidance to schools hosting the tests, AQE said they should follow the 2m social distancing guidance between pupils sitting the tests "if staffing and accommodation allow".
However, AQE said pupils could be seated closer together in "primary school class bubbles" as an alternative.
Many children are being taught in the same class "bubbles" or groups every day to reduce mixing with others, including at lunch and break times.
"Primary school class bubbles must be maintained within rooms," the AQE draft guidance said.
"It is possible to have several bubbles within a large room, however, it is recommended that each bubble is situated at least two metres apart from the next bubble.
"Schools will be responsible for establishing which pupils from the same primary school are in which bubbles."
Staff invigilating the tests will also wear gloves to hand out and collect papers and will be provided with masks or visors, according to the draft AQE guidance.
Schools will also be expected to provide things like hand sanitizer for pupils and operate one-way systems to allow children to enter and leave the school where they are taking the test safely.
The AQE said schools should tell parents and pupils in advance which safety measures will be in place on the day of the tests.
Each school hosting them will also have to carry out a risk assessment in advance.
The separate transfer tests are used by the vast majority of grammar schools to select pupils.
Eleven Catholic grammars and the integrated school Lagan College have decided not to use them to admit pupils in 2021.
None of the 34 grammar schools which use AQE tests though have decided to stop using academic selection for a year.
Many MLAs on Stormont's education committee have expressed concern that the tests are going ahead and commissioned research that suggested many parents were also concerned about tests taking place.
However, Education Minister Peter Weir has previously said that the transfer tests are still the fairest way to admit pupils to grammar schools.