Carl Frampton legal case: Barry McGuigan's son denies deleting emails
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
One of Barry McGuigan's sons has denied deliberately deleting thousands of emails to hide information about fights involving the boxer Carl Frampton.
Blain McGuigan rejected suggestions the missing emails would have helped Mr Frampton's legal case against the McGuigans.
He appeared before the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday,
Instead, he said the emails were deleted to "free up space" ahead of a planned switch in accounts in 2017.
Mr Frampton is suing Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions over alleged unpaid earnings. Mr Frampton, on the other hand, has been accused of a breach of contract. Both men deny any wrongdoing.
Blain McGuigan, 37, the eldest of three McGuigan sons, is a boxing promoter and worked on eight of Mr Frampton's fights between 2013 and 2017.
The Frampton-McGuigan partnership broke down in August 2017.
Under cross-examination in the High Court, Blain McGuigan was asked about emails he deleted earlier that year.
He said he did it in advance of a planned email migration of the company business, Cyclone Promotions, from Gmail to a Microsoft account.
Mr Frampton's barrister, Gavin Millar QC, put it to him: "The reasons those emails haven't been disclosed is because they would assist our case."
Mr McGuigan replied: "No, that's not true."
'Wasn't anything clandestine'
He said he had deleted emails relating to events that had previously taken place on the basis they were no longer relevant.
Asked about complaints from Mr Frampton about not being paid money he felt he should have received, Mr McGuigan said: "I wasn't anticipating a dispute in June 2017."
Barry McGuigan's three sons all work in the boxing business - Blain, Jake and Shane.
In court, Blain McGuigan denied hiding details about his earnings from Mr Frampton.
The court was told he received around £41,000-a-year from Cyclone Promotions.
It was put to him that the details were concealed from the boxer.
"That's not true, I told Carl about my income, he understood that," said Mr McGuigan.
He said they may not have discussed specific details but insisted: "There wasn't anything clandestine about that."
Mr Millar QC put it to him that his role as a promoter was "cosmetic". Mr McGuigan said the accusation was untrue.
The case will continue tomorrow.