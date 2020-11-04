Covid-19: NI health leaders 'extremely concerned' by healthcare pressures
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Medical leaders in Northern Ireland have called for "breathing space", as the rise in Covid-19 cases places increasing pressure on health services.
In a joint statement, the Royal Colleges of Surgeons, General Practitioners and Physicians said they are "extremely concerned".
They urged people to follow public health advice on social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face masks.
Trusts are understood to be escalating plans to deal with the surge.
The joint appeal from three royal colleges was issued as the latest data from the Department of Health showed hospitals are operating close to capacity, with 96% of all hospital beds in Northern Ireland occupied.
Routine surgery at risk
The department's Covid statistics dashboard also showed that of the 120 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Northern Ireland, 51 were occupied by Covid-19 patients on Tuesday.
A further 54 ICU beds are occupied by patients with other conditions, meaning there were just 15 of the specialist beds available across Northern Ireland.
All six of Northern Ireland's health trusts, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, have reported being under strain due to the extra pressures of the pandemic.
On Tuesday evening, BBC News NI reported that Northern Ireland's health trusts were getting close to substantially reducing routine surgery across the healthcare system.
It is believed more staff have been told they will be moved to work in Covid wards and intensive care units.
My understanding is that on Tuesday, managers across the healthcare system were looking at those surge plans that include cancelling elective surgery across the system.
Only a couple of hours ago, it's believed that staff at Craigavon Area Hospital were instructed to scale up the number of beds in its intensive care unit from six to 16 - that will have a massive impact on staff in the area and on the number of services they can provide across the system.
I have been speaking to a number of managers and what they said to me is that they are doing their very utmost to retain services but it is becoming increasingly hard.
They will try to retain cancer surgery as a priority.
But, as one manager put it, next week we will probably be working in a much different health environment.
Describing it as a worrying picture, the leader of the Royal College of GPs, Dr Laurence Dorman, issued a plea to the public to support an "exhausted" health service workforce by following the rules.
The director of the Royal College of Surgeons, Mark Taylor, said it was becoming increasingly difficult to deliver services like elective surgery, as staff are re-deployed to deal with the demands of the virus.
'Exhausted'
He said breathing space was needed to get through the second wave and allow other, time-dependent procedures to continue.
Hamish Courtney, from the Royal College of Physicians, called on politicians to do all they can to support front-line healthcare workers and services.
The Department of Health reported on Tuesday that six more people had died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19.
It brings its death toll, based on a positive test result being recorded, to 730.
A further 570 positive cases have been recorded, bringing the Department of Health's total number of confirmed cases to 40,179 since the beginning of the pandemic.