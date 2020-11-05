Northern Ireland's largest building firm increased profit in 2019
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Northern Ireland's largest building firm increased its pre-tax profit by 38% to £11m in 2019.
The Graham Group, based in Dromore, County Down, also saw turnover rise by 16% to £853m.
The company said it has a record order book for 2021 and a "healthy pipeline of opportunity".
Executive Chairman Michael Graham said the firm would "remain focused on quality projects rather than chasing revenue".
The company said its financial forecasts have considered "plausible downside scenarios" resulting from the pandemic.
It said this exercise showed the group is expected to generate profits and cash reserves in the 2020/21 financial year.
'Particularly satisfying'
Mr Graham said it had "been a particularly challenging year" given the unprecedented uncertainty arising from Covid-19 and Brexit.
He described the improved financial performance as "particularly satisfying" in that environment.
Shareholders shared a dividend of just under £5m during the year.
Graham, which employs more than 2,000 people, does a large amount of its work in Great Britain.
Its current projects include the Baird Hospital in Aberdeen, student housing at the University of York and work packages on the Crossrail project in London.