Brexit: Plans for new Border Control Post at Larne harbour
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The BBC has seen the plans for the new Border Control Post (BCP), which will be built at Larne harbour as a consequence of Brexit.
It is a facility for inspecting food and live animals when they arrive from other parts of the UK.
It includes designated areas for pets and horses.
BCPs will also be built at Belfast and Warrenpoint ports although construction work is yet to get underway.
At the end of the Brexit transition on 1 January, Northern Ireland will stay in the single market for goods.
The rest of the UK will not, so some products entering Northern Ireland from GB will need to be checked on entry.
The EU has particularly strict rules on food and animals, requiring all those products to enter through a BCP.
The Larne BCP will be an extension to an existing facility at the Redlands Road, which is already used to check animals as they arrive from GB.
The existing livestock inspection pens will be reconfigured and a dedicated stable block added which will be capable of accommodating 16 horses.
There will also be a new facility for inspecting pets and other small animals.
The major addition to the site is an inspection warehouse for food products.
It will have bays for six lorries and two vans and includes scanning equipment.
The facility will be operated by staff from Northern Ireland's Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).
Senior officials from Daera have already said the facility is unlikely to be fully operational by 1 January and they are working on contingency plans.