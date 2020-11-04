Carl Frampton legal case: Blain McGuigan denies hidden money claim
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
One of Barry McGuigan's sons has denied that money made by Carl Frampton's fights was hidden from the boxer.
Blain McGuigan also dismissed a suggestion that Mr Frampton should have been paid 30% of profits from the family-run company Cyclone Promotions.
Mr McGuigan told the Belfast High Court the boxer was paid well and kept informed about all money matters.
Mr Frampton is suing Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions over alleged unpaid earnings.
Mr Frampton, on the other hand, has been accused of a breach of contract. Both men deny any wrongdoing.
Blain McGuigan, 37, the eldest of three McGuigan sons, is a boxing promoter and worked on eight of Mr Frampton's fights between 2013 and 2017, before the partnership broke down.
Giving evidence for the third day in succession in the High Court , he rejected suggestions that Mr Frampton had been sidelined when it came to financial matters.
"Carl was part of the team, he was part of the family effectively," said Mr McGuigan.
It was put to him that details about a company bank account were kept secret from the boxer.
"We did not conceal anything. He knew about it," said Mr McGuigan.
Carl Frampton's legal team say Barry McGuigan worked as both manager and promoter during many of the fights over the course of their eight-year relationship and this amounted to a conflict of interest.
However, Blain McGuigan insisted in court he was the promoter, not his father.
He was repeatedly asked by Mr Frampton's barrister, Gavin Millar QC, to produce documentation showing his role as a promoter at Frampton fights.
"If we were to go to the (British Boxing) Board of Control, I'm sure we could get the relevant documents," he answered.
The case, which began in September, will continue on Thursday.