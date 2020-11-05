Valley Nursing Home, Clogher, gets second closure order in year
- Published
A nursing home in County Tyrone previously described as "one of the worst" in Northern Ireland has been ordered to close for the second time in less than a year.
An unannounced inspection was carried out at Valley Nursing Home in Clogher in October.
It found "significant concerns" about management and residents' care.
Healthcare Ireland took over temporary management of the home in February after it was closed in December 2019.
In a statement to the BBC, the company said the inspection was "very disappointing for the 52 residents of the home and for the staff, who have committed fully to training and improvement".
The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said Healthcare Ireland have 28 days to appeal.
In 2019, the watchdog's then-chief executive Olive MacLeod said the centre was "one of the worst we have seen in Northern Ireland" with failings "across the board".
"We have issued a notice of proposal to cancel the registration of the responsible individual for Healthcare Ireland Belfast Limited in respect of this home," an RQIA spokesperson continued.
The report found poor fire safety standards and that residents had access to dangerous chemicals.
It also expressed concerns that residents were sleeping in stained bed sheets and found "no clear system in place to ensure that risk assessments and care plans were reviewed on a regular basis".
The spokesperson said: "The safety and wellbeing of all those living in Valley Nursing Home is of paramount importance and we continue to monitor this service through our ongoing regulatory activities."
In response, Healthcare Ireland, which owns and manages a number of homes across Northern Ireland, said it took its obligations "extremely seriously".
The company cited problems with staff absence due to Covid-19 factors and said 20 of the centre's 70 employees were off work at the time of the inspection on 21 October.
It said an "inevitable but unfortunate consequence of the staff shortages" was that an "unusually high proportion of agency staff who were unfamiliar with the home" were on duty.
Immediately following the inspection the company said it "took action to address all of the issues raised on the day and in particular to address fire safety concerns".
Healthcare Ireland said improvements it had made to the home were reflected in an RQIA inspection in June.