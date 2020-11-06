British-Irish Council: Covid-19 recovery to dominate meeting
Economic recovery from Covid-19 will be the focus of a virtual meeting of the British-Irish Council on Friday.
NI's first and deputy first ministers will be among political leaders taking part.
It will be the first time the body has met virtually, after the 34th summit was postponed in June due to the pandemic.
Friday's meeting will be hosted by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will represent the British government and the Taoiseach (Irish PM) will attend on behalf of the Irish government.
Leaders from the Welsh government, as well as the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey will also take part, with all administrations set to provide an update on the latest political developments.
The council last met in full in November 2019, when political efforts were focused on Brexit and restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.
It is thought ministers will also discuss the co-ordination across the UK on coronavirus, ahead of the Christmas break.
What is the British-Irish Council?
It was set up under the Good Friday Agreement, which signalled an end to 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland, as part of efforts to boost and strengthen east-west relations.
It was last held in Northern Ireland in 2013, when representatives met in Londonderry to mark its year as UK city of culture.
Its sister organisation is the North-South Ministerial Council, made up of ministers from the Northern Ireland Executive and ministers from the Irish government.
It began meeting again earlier this year, when the power-sharing institutions at Stormont were restored after a three-year impasse.