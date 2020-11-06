Covid-19: Nichola Mallon urges extended restrictions to secure Christmas
- Published
Restrictions on the hospitality industry should be extended for two weeks to rescue the Christmas period, the infrastructure minister has said.
Nichola Mallon said she had come to the conclusion after evidence was presented to the Northern Ireland Executive.
Restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 have been in place since 16 October and are due to end next Friday.
"My view is that we should be extending the restrictions," said Ms Mallon, adding business needed to be supported.
First Minister Arlene Foster told Thursday's Stormont press conference that restrictions had made a positive impact, with the reproduction number - or R-rate - dropping to 0.7 but that no decision had been made on whether to extend the measures.
BBC News NI has seen a proposal by the Department of Health that indicates a two-week extension of the restrictions on hospitality could mean avoiding further curbs before Christmas.
'Focusing on Christmas'
Speaking on BBC's The View, Ms Mallon said she "would have been up for taking a decision [on Thursday]".
"For me the focus here is on Christmas, families need to be together at Christmas, they need to be together safely," she said.
"Businesses, the hospitality sector, Christmas is their busiest time.
"We need to make sure that they can be open at that time and that customers can be there spending their money safely."
Ms Mallon said the health service had been "on the brink of collapse this week" and that "we also know that people's livelihoods are being hit hard".
"This is not an easy situation, of course we are ministers from different backgrounds, different political parties - we will have different perspectives," she said.
"The responsibility on us is to come together, to take a decision, and to communicate that decision to people as quickly as possible."
On Thursday, Arlene Foster said an announcement about whether restrictions would be extended would come "at the earliest possible opportunity".
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was "not ideal" that a decision had not bee made yet but that it was a "complex situation".
The battle over Covid restrictions
Since the measures were brought in by the executive, there has been strong public debate on whether they should go beyond their initial four-week period or end as planned on Friday 13 November.
Four business groups - the Belfast Chamber, Hospitality Ulster, Manufacturing NI and Retail NI - issued a statement during the week urging the executive to develop a "different strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic".
They said they want to find a strategy that "suppresses the spread of the virus and keeps people in employment" ahead of Christmas.
However, medical leaders have said they are "extremely concerned" over pressures caused by uptick in cases on Northern Ireland's healthcare.
Meanwhile, Dr Tom Black, the chair of the British Medical Association in NI, described the possible reopening of pubs and restaurants as would be an "act of vandalism"
His words brought harsh criticism from DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who urged the executive to "ignore his (Dr Black's) one-side view".
Sammy Wilson 'continually irresponsible'
On The View, Ms Mallon repeated her criticisms of Mr Wilson on the programme, describing his comments about Dr Black as "outrageous".
"It was reckless and it was irresponsible, and I am tired of Sammy Wilson running around and desperately trying to seek a bit of a headline and a media clip," Ms Mallon said.
"He has been continually irresponsible throughout this pandemic and it is unacceptable."
In other coronavirus-related developments in Northern Ireland:
- An investigation will be held into how more than £4m was paid in error to hundreds of businesses through an emergency Covid-19 support grant
- its launch in July
- Northern Ireland is to get £400m in additional funding from the Treasury to tackle Covid-19, bringing the total amount of money given to the NI Executive to manage the pandemic to £2.8bn