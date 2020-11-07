Londonderry: Petrol bomb thrown during attempted hijacking
A petrol bomb has been thrown at a delivery van during an attempted hijacking in Londonderry.
The police said the incident happened on Fairview Road during disorder in the Galliagh area of the city.
Cars and bins have been set alight, with masonry and fireworks being thrown at officers.
The hijacking incident happened at about 18:30 GMT on Friday evening. The PSNI said the petrol bomb was thrown at the vehicle by a "group of youths".
Police said the driver managed to escape and the flames were extinguished by members of the public "before significant damage was caused".
PSNI district commander Ch Supt Darrin Jones said the local community are "rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area".
"They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents," he added.
"In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community.
"We are appreciative of the efforts by community representatives and youth workers to disperse the groups and encourage bystanders to go home."