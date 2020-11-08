Remembrance Sunday: Restricted events to take place in NI
Remembrance events will take place in Northern Ireland on Sunday, but they will be different from normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Belfast, members of the public cannot attend the event at City Hall and there will be an overall limit on the number of people allowed to gather.
A short ceremony, led by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey, will be livestreamed online, starting from 11:00 GMT.
The lord mayor will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph
He will then observe a two-minute silence.
In Enniskillen, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin will represent the Irish government at a Remembrance Sunday service in St Macartin's Cathedral.
The service will begin at 11:15.
Dean Kenneth Hall, who will conduct the service, said: "The visit is held with great importance as it gives a visible expression to community connections here.
"Each year the taoiseach comes to affirm us as a community, to reach out to us as a community and to show sympathy and solidarity with a community that has suffered dreadfully at the hand of terrorism.
In 1987, 12 people were killed by an IRA bomb during the town's Remembrance ceremony.
There will be no parade in the town this year and the wreath-laying ceremony will be limited to 15 invited representatives who will join the British Legion at the Cenotaph.
Among those attending will be First Minister Arlene Foster.
While the public are have been asked not to attend the wreath-laying ceremonies, members of the community who would normally participate and lay a wreath can arrange with the Royal British Legion to have one laid on their behalf.
People have also been able to lay their wreaths at an alternative time over the weekend.
There will be similar events to mark Remembrance Sunday across Northern Ireland.
In Londonderry, the public has been asked not to visit the Cenotaph between 10:45 and 11:15, but can lay wreaths during the day.
There will be a live stream from the Diamond of a Remembrance service starting at 10:45.