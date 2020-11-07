BBC News

Newry: Woman seriously injured after stabbing

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Newry.

Police were contacted at 17:30 GMT on Saturday and told that a woman had been stabbed a number of times at a house in Liska Manor.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital where her injuries have been described as serious.

A 38-year-old man was arrested after police searched the area. He is being questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

