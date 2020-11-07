Newry: Woman seriously injured after stabbing
A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Newry.
Police were contacted at 17:30 GMT on Saturday and told that a woman had been stabbed a number of times at a house in Liska Manor.
She was taken by ambulance to hospital where her injuries have been described as serious.
A 38-year-old man was arrested after police searched the area. He is being questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.