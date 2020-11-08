Covid-19: Monday executive meeting to look at current restrictions
The executive will on Monday discuss easing some Covid-19 restrictions, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.
Current measures are due to end on Friday and the executive has been advised pubs and restaurants should remain closed for another two weeks.
Michelle O'Neill told the BBC's Sunday Politics there could be some "flexibility" for easing restrictions.
She said any decisions would be taken in a "graduated" manner.
Speaking on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said the restrictions imposed on 16 October had helped bring the R-rate - or reproduction number - down to 0.7.
However, Sinn Féin vice-president Ms O'Neill said that number did not take into account the reopening of schools last week, and that the impact of that may not be known until next week.
She said the executive would not keep any measure in place "longer than necessary" and they were looking at reopening some areas.
She said: "For example, close contact services, is there space for us to open those things up again from next Friday, in a very regulated way of course, on an appointment by appointment basis, a one in one out basis?" she said.
"The restrictions very much focus on the hospitality sector right now so we're looking at that wide family.
"Across hospitality, you've everything from a cafe or a coffee shop, right through to a nightclub and they're two very different scenarios.
"We're looking at whether there is any space or scope there to lift some of those things in a graduated way over the course of the next number of weeks."
New year 'the prize'
Hospitality business have called for clarity as soon as possible, but the deputy first minister said the sale of alcohol was a factor to consider in coming to a decision.
She said: "We have to be very mindful of the fact that perhaps people's defences come down when there is alcohol taken.
"So what we're looking at is are there ways that we can open things up perhaps without alcohol?
"If we can find a way to get ourselves into the new year with the restrictions that we bring in now then that's the prize that we're going for here.
"We don't want to have to intervene again before Christmas, we want to be able to allow some flexibility to allow people to move around as much as possible, to allow as much of our economy to open up as possible."
A Department of Health proposal, seen by BBC News NI, indicates that a two-week extension of the restrictions on hospitality until the end of November could mean the possibility of avoiding further interventions before Christmas.
Nichola Mallon has voiced her support for extending the current restrictions for another fortnight.
What do the latest Covid figures show?
On Saturday, there were 15 further coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Department of Health, with 12 of those coming in the previous 24-hour period.
It brings the total number of deaths reported by the department to 774.
There were also an additional 528 cases of coronavirus confirmed.
Health trusts across Northern Ireland have reported services coming under pressure.
The full interview with Michelle O'Neill will be broadcast on Sunday Politics at 15:00 GMT on BBC One Northern Ireland.