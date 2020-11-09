Covid-19: At-risk groups in NI 'could get vaccine by end of year'
- Published
Vaccination for those at most risk from Covid-19 could begin by the end of the year, the NI health minister has said.
Robin Swann spoke after preliminary analysis showed the first effective vaccine can prevent more than 90% of people from getting it.
The developers - Pfizer and BioNTech - described it as a "great day for science and humanity".
Their vaccine was tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.
However the minister reminded people in Northern Ireland not to "let down their guard".
"We are in for a hard slog this winter - in terms of intense pressures on our health service and unavoidable restrictions on our daily lives," he said.
He urged the public to "redouble" efforts and to continue to limit contacts, social distance, wear face coverings when required and keep washing their hands.
"We have been waiting a long time for positive news," he said.
"While there are very important regulatory and safety assurance hurdles to still be cleared, today represents a step forward.
"While there are no guarantees, there is a possibility that vaccination of at-risk sections of our community could begin by the end of this year."
The fight of common humanity against COVID is making significant strides forward. Great news from the vaccine trials. This is much needed hope. Our thanks to all those working on vaccine research. https://t.co/wx0WnU3FG0— Arlene Foster #We’llMeetAgain (@DUPleader) November 9, 2020
Mr Swann reminded people it was "likely be well into 2021" before a vaccine is generally available to the population.
"Not least because mass global vaccination is a huge logistical challenge," he said.
He said the public could look towards next spring with "some hope."
First Minister Arlene Foster said the news was "much-needed hope".
- UK LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- CONTACT TRACING: How Northern Ireland's app works