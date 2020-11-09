BBC News

Covid-19: At-risk groups in NI 'could get vaccine by end of year'

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe vaccine was tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised

Vaccination for those at most risk from Covid-19 could begin by the end of the year, the NI health minister has said.

Robin Swann spoke after preliminary analysis showed the first effective vaccine can prevent more than 90% of people from getting it.

The developers - Pfizer and BioNTech - described it as a "great day for science and humanity".

Their vaccine was tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

However the minister reminded people in Northern Ireland not to "let down their guard".

"We are in for a hard slog this winter - in terms of intense pressures on our health service and unavoidable restrictions on our daily lives," he said.

He urged the public to "redouble" efforts and to continue to limit contacts, social distance, wear face coverings when required and keep washing their hands.

"We have been waiting a long time for positive news," he said.

"While there are very important regulatory and safety assurance hurdles to still be cleared, today represents a step forward.

"While there are no guarantees, there is a possibility that vaccination of at-risk sections of our community could begin by the end of this year."

Mr Swann reminded people it was "likely be well into 2021" before a vaccine is generally available to the population.

"Not least because mass global vaccination is a huge logistical challenge," he said.

He said the public could look towards next spring with "some hope."

First Minister Arlene Foster said the news was "much-needed hope".

