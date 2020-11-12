Coronavirus: Charities 'to be offered extra £6.2m support'
By Michael Sheils McNamee
BBC News NI
- Published
An additional £6.2m in funding for Northern Ireland charities will be made available before the end of the year, BBC News NI understands.
The money is part of a £15.5m package given to the sector by the Department for Communities, coming from funds allocated by the Treasury.
It was left over after £8.8m was allocated in the funding's first round.
It is understood the next round could be made available for applications before Christmas.
Since the start of the pandemic, many charities have faced financial difficulties due to not being able to fundraise.
This week, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín met representatives in the sector.
Seamus McAleavey, chief executive of charities representative body Nicva, said the minister had been "very keen to provide more financial support".
"It is going to be very important - fundraising and loss of income is still going to be a big problem for the rest of this financial year, right into the spring of 2021," he said.
"Even then a lot of organisations are worrying that things might not pick up quickly in the new financial year so there are still a lot of concerns about funding."
'Urgently reopen'
Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen had called for the minister to "urgently reopen the charities fund".
Mr Allen said the minister and department should offer "a support package that is very much needed by many organisations throughout Northern Ireland".
As part of the first round of the Covid-19 Charities Fund, money was given to 500 charities, in amounts of up to £75,000.
The department has not yet confirmed when or how the additional funding will be made available.
"The minister has asked officials to identify ongoing financial challenges within the sector and bring forward options so that she can consider how to best address these," it said.
"The minister and officials have been engaging with sectoral representatives to discuss how best to continue to support charities."