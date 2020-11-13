Children in Need to celebrate 40 years in Northern Ireland
- Published
Children in Need and Pudsey are preparing to celebrate 40 years of fundraising for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.
The BBC's annual appeal takes place on BBC One from 19:00 GMT on Friday.
The charity's head in NI, Fionnuala Walsh, said the Covid-19 pandemic had "disproportionately impacted" children and young people.
She said it was important that charities were supported to help those who are vulnerable.
Children in Need, which supports about 260 projects in Northern Ireland, is best known for its appeal night which was first broadcast in November 1980.
This year it will be hosted by Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan, with the BBC's Holly Hamilton presenting updates from Northern Ireland.
Holly will also present a special programme "Pudsey's Best Bits" on Sunday at 15:50, which features Eamonn Holmes looking through the archives over the past 40 years of Children in Need in Northern Ireland.
Fionnuala Walsh said Friday's programme will be different due to the coronavirus restrictions, however, "it's still very glamorous".
"We wanted to provide compelling television and tell people about the work of the charity, but particularly how important it is at this time during the pandemic," she explained.
"We've got our usual Strictly bit, there's Doctor Who, a Pudsey Bear behind the bandana sketch, a lovely piece from The Repair Shop and Danny Dyer is doing a special episode of The Wall, then lots of musical entertainment as well."
Many charities have struggled in 2020 due to the impact the pandemic has had on opportunities to raise funds.
Fionnuala said she had been "blown away by the dedication and how charities have changed and adapted so quickly".
Children In Need has encouraged people to donate online, with efforts such as pyjama parties in schools as well as virtual quizzes and bingos helping to bring in money at a time when gatherings or large events are restricted.
"The support for young people and the charities remains so strong," she added.
Since March, the charity has provided what it described as "booster grants" to organisations so they would quickly offer services such as additional online counselling support and laptops to those with online access needs.
There have also been "basic needs grants", supporting families most in need with white goods such as cookers and fridges.
In 2019, Children in Need's appeal night raised more than £925,000 in Northern Ireland.
This year, however, there will not be a regional breakdown.
The charity said online and text donations mean it is difficult to calculate where the money has been donated from.