Covid-19 restrictions in NI extended for one more week
Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland will be extended for one more week with a partial reopening of some sectors next Friday, the executive has agreed.
A proposal from DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds was supported by a majority of parties.
Sinn Féin voted against the move and the SDLP abstained.
It means close contact services and unlicensed premises can reopen next Friday.
The current restrictions came into effect on 16 October. and were due to expire at midnight on Friday, with ministers under pressure to agree a compromise.
The latest paper, brought by the DUP after several days of disagreement, was signed off late on Thursday afternoon.
Close contact services including hair and beauty salons and driving instructors will reopen, by appointment, on Friday 20 November.
Hospitality will reopen on a "graduated basis", with unlicensed premises such as cafes and coffee shops also opening on that date.
The executive said this will not include the purchase or consumption of alcohol on such premises.
Restaurants, pubs and hotels can reopen on 27 November.
The document agreed also says that support will be provided for mitigations to reduce risk within the hospitality sector, including improved ventilation and requirements for the recording of customer information for contact tracing purposes.