Covid-19: Business reacts to extensions of Covid-19 restrictions
- Published
There has been a mixed reaction from businesses in Northern Ireland to the agreement reached by the executive on Covid-19 restrictions in NI.
On Thursday, restrictions were extended for one more week with a partial reopening of some sectors next Friday.
Close contact services and unlicensed premises can reopen on 20 November.
One hairdresser from Londonderry said the news came too late and had already taken bookings that she would now have to reschedule.
The current restrictions came into effect on 16 October and were to expire at midnight on Friday.
The latest paper, brought by the DUP after several days of disagreement, was signed off late on Thursday afternoon.
- Hair and beauty salons and driving instructors will reopen, by appointment, next Friday.
- Hospitality will reopen on a "graduated basis", with unlicensed premises such as cafes and coffee shops also opening on 20 November, but with a closing time of 20:00 GMT.
- Alcohol cannot be purchased or consumed on such premises.
- Pubs and bars will be permitted to sell sealed off sales on 20 November.
- Restaurants, pubs and hotels can reopen on 27 November, as the rest of the Covid-19 restrictions introduced on 16 October will expire at midnight on 26 November.
Summary of updated #COVID19 restrictions. More info at: https://t.co/qGYbQredKk pic.twitter.com/GPTED9F6M0— NI Executive (@niexecutive) November 12, 2020
Rosemary Wright, who owns Ashburn Image hair and beauty salon in Eglinton, had already started taking bookings for Saturday but is now busy rescheduling appointments.
The County Londonderry business owner said it was brilliant that she now has a date to work towards, but said the whole ordeal has been "bittersweet".
"They [the executive] should've made a decision far earlier, they had four weeks to say yes or no but they kept us waiting and now we have to wait another week.
"I am sitting here thinking now are we even going to open next Friday."
The salon owner has said despite being closed for over four weeks she has not received any financial support from the government.
"I applied for it, but I still have nothing. Not a penny. No furlough money, not even a grant," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"We still have to pay our bills, I still have to pay staff, my staff are waiting each week to be paid and I have nothing coming in.
"They still expect us pay our bills, feed our children, pay our mortgages and everything. Still no money.
"I would say to the people on the hill have your money cut off and see how you feel. It is not easy."
'Horse-trading over people's lives'
Driving instructor John O'Donnell from Derry said he would not be going back to work yet "irrespective of what Stormont says".
"The chief medical officer is the expert - he says he need another two weeks extension and they are horse-trading over it. You can't horse trade over people's lives," he said
"I sympathise with businesses - mine is suffering as well, but I can always build my business up again. You can't dig up a grave and bring people back from the dead.
"I am not going to put myself in a position of getting Covid-19 or any of my clients."
This week was a hard lesson in how not to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
What we have seen is a slow moving, five-party government trying to deal with a fast-moving situation, and it was quite clear this week that they failed on all fronts, given the level of frustration among the public.
Despite the fact that there is now an agreement in place, few people are pleased with what is on the table.
The big loser in all of this is the public messaging - while our politicians spent a lot of time and energy trying to convince each other about what was the right thing to do, they lost valuable time trying to convince the public that they need to comply with regulations.
Health Minister Robin Swann has made it clear that if he feels there needs to be a review in the next fortnight, he will be prepared to bring a recommendation for further restrictions to the executive table, so pubs and restaurants may not be out of the woods just yet.
While pubs and restaurants might be circling 27 November on their calendar, they also know that there is a possibility they may not get to that point without further intervention.
Janice Gault from the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation told BBC One NI's The View programme that 35% of hotel rooms in Northern Ireland had been booked this weekend.
She said 3,000 phone calls had to be made on Thursday after the executive made a decision to keep hotels closed for two more weeks.
She added: "What many people forget is we had brides who are getting married this Saturday on the phone this afternoon asking could they get married."
Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said he hoped the announcement would "result in thousands of jobs and businesses being saved".
"While pubs and restaurants may be closed, the bills continue to mount on a daily basis therefore extra financial support is needed now to protect businesses and jobs and we hope that the NI Executive will be swift in getting this money into bank accounts."
The document agreed by the executive also says that support will be provided for mitigations to reduce risk within the hospitality sector, including improved ventilation and requirements for the recording of customer information for contact tracing purposes.
The executive said a vaccination programme will be rolled out from as early as possible in December in line with England, initially targeting priority groups such as health care staff, care homes and those with underlying vulnerabilities.
How did the executive come to this decision?
Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance initially supported a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann to extend all Covid-19 restrictions for another two weeks, but it was blocked by the DUP.
A separate proposal put forward by Mr Swann, suggesting a one-week extension, was also blocked on Wednesday.
The DUP had been calling for firm dates to be announced for other sectors to reopen, but other parties argued providing concrete dates to businesses during an unpredictable pandemic would be "unfair".
Talks continued between the parties on Thursday over a hybrid proposal merging the one-week extension with a partial reopening of sectors the DUP had been calling for.