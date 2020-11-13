Dungannon: Aidan Holbrook in court after shots fired in business park
- Published
A man has appeared in court after a gun attack at an industrial estate in Dungannon, County Tyrone, during which shots were fired.
Aidan Holbrook from Mullaghmore Road in Dungannon is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to another man.
The 29-year-old is also charged with causing the victim to fear violence by possessing a firearm, as well as unlawful possession of a knife.
The incident happened in the Granville Industrial Estate on Wednesday night.
No details of the alleged incident were disclosed at Dungannon Magistrates' Court during Friday's hearing and the nature of the victim's injuries was not discussed.
There was no application for bail and Mr Holbrook was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink this month.