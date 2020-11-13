Coronavirus: Cash support scheme for taxi drivers opens
A financial support scheme for taxi drivers affected by Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland has opened for applications.
Drivers will be each be given a one-off cash payment of £1,500, intended to help pay for personal protective equipment and other overhead costs.
Some drivers have criticised the amount on offer, saying it would not go far enough to cover their lost earnings.
Many taxi drivers have suffered a big loss of trade throughout the pandemic.
The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the £14m support package for the sector last month.
'Exceptionally difficult times'
Marking the opening of the scheme on Friday, she said applications would be processed quickly and it was planned that the payments would be made before Christmas.
"I hope that this support, along with the additional support of £1.2m which I put in place earlier in the year to waive vehicle licence fees, will enable taxi-drivers to continue working during these exceptionally difficult times," she said.
Self-employed licensed taxi drivers who worked or were available to work between 22 March and 30 September this year are eligible for the money.
Wedding car drivers can also be able to apply for the scheme, which runs until Friday 27 November.
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, a member of the Stormont Infrastructure Committee, urged all taxi drivers to apply.
"The introduction of restrictions has affected people right across our society, especially those in the taxi industry," she said.
"Their trade has almost disappeared and many have struggled to access any meaningful financial support."