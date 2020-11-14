Covid-19: Ten further coronavirus-related NI deaths
- Published
Ten more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.
Eight deaths were reported within the last 24 hours, two did not occur within that reporting period.
It brings the total number of deaths recorded by the department to 846.
There were also a further 511 positive Covid-19 tests recorded since Friday while the number of people in intensive care is now at 49, with 39 requiring ventilation support.
The bed occupancy rate in Northern Ireland hospitals is now 98%.
The Department of Health's daily toll is based on a positive test result having been recorded.
On Friday it emerged that the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered had risen for the fifth week in a row.
According to the government statistics agency Nisra, 82 deaths were registered in the week up to Friday 6 November.
That is 31 more than the previous week and takes the agency's total to 1,105.
Nisra said the week to 6 November saw 17 Covid-19 related deaths in a care home setting - five more than in the previous week.