Covid-19: Kidney transplants suspended in NI
Kidney transplant operations have been suspended in Northern Ireland because of the extra pressure Covid-19 is placing on the health service.
The Belfast Trust says it has "temporarily paused" the transplant programme "with regret".
Earlier this year the trust equalled a UK record for the number of kidney transplant operations carried out within 24 hours.
The trust says 61 renal patients are affected by the suspension.
In September it was revealed a record number of Kidney transplant operations were carried out in Northern Ireland during the lockdown period.
Over 150 successful transplants have been completed in 2020, with more than 100 of the operations carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While most other renal transplant centres across the UK closed because of coronavirus, Belfast was able to remain open.
The operations included a UK record-equalling five kidney transplants in one 24-hour period.
Most of those surgeries were carried out using deceased donor kidneys. The live donor programme was also paused during the lockdown period earlier this year.
'Unprecedented care pressure'
Today the trust said that kidney transplants will now only happen for patients who it's difficult to find a suitable match for, and only if a deceased donor kidney becomes available.
Living donor transplants will not be carried out for the foreseeable future.
"We are experiencing unprecedented critical care pressures in HSC Nightingale which has led to significant reduction in theatre staffing, impacting on surgery throughout the trust," a statement from the trust said.
It added the trust is concerned about the potential risk of transmitting Covid-19 to immunosuppressed renal patients and otherwise healthy live donors.
A spokesperson said the suspension will be reviewed weekly to ensure the programme can be started again as quickly as possible.
They added: "A decision such as this is never easy.
"We fully understand the impact this will have on our patients and we sincerely apologise to every patient and family affected."
The trust says all patients affected by the suspension have been contacted to make them aware of the situation.