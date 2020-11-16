Belfast disorder images released by police
Police have released images of nine people they want to speak to in relation to an incident in which 29 officers were injured.
The disorder happened in Distillery Street in west Belfast on Saturday 8 August.
The images have been posted on the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) website.
Nine people have been charged over the disorder and five have been reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
Supt Gillian Kearney said: "We are committed to identifying those involved and bring all offenders before the courts.
"By releasing these further images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them."