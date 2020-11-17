Covid-19 has 'devastating' effect on medical research charities
The coronavirus pandemic has had a "catastrophic impact" on medical research charities, according to a Belfast-based scientist.
Prof David Grieve, who researches heart failure, said a lack of government support could have a severe effect on several decades of work.
Cancelled fundraising events and shop closures have sparked a funding crisis for many charities.
Prof Grieve of Queen's University says the sector needs urgent support.
His research involves investigating how the heart responds to stresses which ultimately lead to heart failure.
"Covid-19 has put people with heart and circulatory conditions at greater risk," he said.
"Slowing down now would put even more lives at stake."
"Every year, thousands more families across Northern Ireland have to watch the people they love struggle with heart failure and it is vital that research into this devastating condition continues."
According to the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHFNI) there are more than 225,000 people with cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Northern Ireland.
Prof Grieve has backed a campaign by the BHFNI and other charities, urging the UK government to protect life-saving medical research threatened by the pandemic.
The proposal would see the government support charities' investment in UK research for the next three years.
'It is a daily struggle'
Tara Loughlin, 44, from Ballyclare, has had heart problems.
"I might look healthy but, inside, I am not. I am incredibly fatigued, I'm breathless and my legs are so swollen I can no longer wear jeans.
"The only current cure for heart failure is a heart transplant. Doctors can treat my symptoms, but they can't cure me.
"Now more than ever we need to keep funding medical research to give hope to people like me."
BHFNI chief Fearghal McKinney said the charity had already halved its research investment from £100m to £50m this year.
"Without government commitment to a Life Sciences-Charity Partnership Fund in the upcoming spending review, charities will be forced to make devastating cuts to their research which will be hugely damaging for patients and UK science," he said.
"Science has taken centre stage recently with the discovery of a vaccine for Covid 19 and the vital role of research has never been clearer.
"Keeping our scientific edge is essential to enabling breakthroughs that save and improve lives."