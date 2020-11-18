Fibrus wins £165m deal to improve rural broadband
Broadband provider Fibrus has been awarded a significant broadband contract, the Department for the Economy has confirmed.
Project Stratum is a £165m investment to improve rural internet connectivity across Northern Ireland.
BBC News NI first reported that Fibrus had won the tender process in September.
More than 76,000 premises are set to benefit from access to full-fibre broadband.
The total funding for Project Stratum is £165m, with £150m coming from the confidence-and-supply agreement deal signed between the DUP and the Conservative Party in 2017.
The remaining £15m is being provided by Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
Economy Minister Diane Dodds described the announcement as a "significant milestone".
"We are one step closer to bringing next generation broadband services to those businesses and people who need it most," she said.
"Fibrus proposes a full-fibre solution, capable of offering speeds of up to one gigabit per second to almost 97% of premises in the target intervention area," she added.
'Full potential of rural communities'
The process is set to run until March 2024.
The latest Connected Nations report from Ofcom suggests Northern Ireland has the best full-fibre coverage.
However, the September report said the number of premises unable to access decent internet is higher when compared with other UK nations.
Fibrus chair Conal Henry said superfast broadband was a vital part of infrastructure and "key to unlocking the full economic and social potential of our rural communities".
"This investment enables towns, villages and rural communities to change the narrative, keep people and communities connected and facilitate the increasing demand for working and studying at home," he said.
"The benefits of full-fibre broadband are more relevant now in a Covid context than ever before."
The company said it has already invested £65m to improve broadband in towns across Northern Ireland.
UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "This £150m investment from the UK Government will help deliver lightning fast gigabit speeds not just to Northern Ireland's towns and cities but also to rural areas stuck in the digital slow lane."