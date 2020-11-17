Ballymoney road crash leaves two people dead
- Published
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s have died after a two-vehicle crash near Ballymoney on Monday.
Police said the incident involved a car and a construction vehicle on the Benvardin Road just after 16:00 GMT.
The victims were the driver and rear passenger in the car. Two other people in the vehicle were treated in hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them by calling 101.
Independent councillor William McCandless said news of the crash was "totally devastating" and he expressed sympathies to the victims' relatives.
"We will, as a community, keep them in our prayers at this time and our thoughts are with them."
The road has now reopened.