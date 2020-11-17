Coronavirus: DUP will use veto again to block restrictions 'if necessary'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
A DUP MP has said the party will use a cross-community mechanism in the executive to block more Covid-19 restrictions, if it deems it necessary.
Sammy Wilson said the DUP wants to ensure "no unnecessary restrictions" are placed on business.
Last week the DUP blocked two separate proposals from the health minister to extend restrictions by triggering a cross-community vote.
The DUP has been criticised by other Stormont parties for using the measure.
It can be used on any issue in the executive, of three or more ministers ask for a vote to be taken on that basis, effectively giving parties with enough ministers a veto.
On Monday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was a "matter of profound concern and regret" that the DUP had used it twice.
But First Minister Arlene Foster had defended use of the veto.
Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday, Mr Wilson said the DUP would use the mechanism again if necessary.
Health Minister Robin Swann and his officials have said they believe more restrictions could be needed mid-December.
But Mr Wilson said: "We will ensure no unnecessary restrictions are placed on businesses when there are alternative measures that can be used.
"If that requires us using the veto again then we'll do it because we believe there should be a balanced approach."