Coronavirus: Officials look for new Belfast test centre
Health officials have said they are looking for a new site for the Covid-19 testing centre at Belfast's SSE Arena.
The drive-through facility, which is run by the UK government, is currently based in the car park.
The government said it was important to have "long-term arrangements that ensure value for taxpayers' money".
The Odyssey Trust, which owns the car park, said it was unaware of the intention to move the facility.
It declined to comment on a Nolan Show report that it had asked for more than £50,000 per month for use of part of the car park.
'Agreement was reached'
The car park has been used by the UK Department of Health and Social Care since April 2020.
The Odyssey Trust said: "Following a period of five months complimentary use, the Department of Health and Social Care contacted us to discuss a private rental agreement for the ongoing use of the car park."
"After a short negotiation, an agreement was reached in October 2020 regarding the fees to be paid for a fixed term period."
The charitable institution said there had been no further communication with the department since the agreement was made and it would "welcome further dialogue".
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We rapidly built the largest diagnostic network in our history, with more than 650 testing sites in operation.
"It's important we have long-term arrangements in place for Regional Testing Sites that ensure value for taxpayers' money.
"We are seeking an alternative site in Belfast and will announce details in due course."