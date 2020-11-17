UDA in North Antrim linked to Coleraine shooting
Police investigating the shooting of a woman in Coleraine last month say they believe the North Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA) was responsible.
A £10,000 reward for information is being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.
Investigations are continuing into the shooting of the 61-year-old grandmother, which is being treated as attempted murder.
She suffered a gunshot wound to her head in the attack on 5 October.
The woman was left fighting for her life after being found unconscious at her home shortly after shots were fired through front and back windows of the house on Bushmills Road.
She had been sleeping in a chair in her living room before the attack.
Police said "three or more men were responsible" and that there may have been "two different types of weapons used".
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said: ""I believe the attack was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two different types of weapons were used - a hand gun and shotgun."
"It beggars belief that they fired over 10 shots, smashing numerous windows in the house, not caring that this vulnerable woman was inside," he said.
"These reckless and dangerous thugs do not care about who they hurt in the process of trying to exert their 'so-called' power in this area.
"It is purely about their egos, power and what they can gain financially.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops, running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn shortly before the attempted murder.
Information can be provided to the Crimestoppers charity on freephone 0800 555 111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/