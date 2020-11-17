West Belfast £95m development given green light
Plans have been approved to build more than 650 affordable houses as part of a £95million development in west Belfast.
The development, on a 75-acre site at Glen Road in the foothills of Divis Mountain, will include a business park, hotel and two care homes.
The site, known as Glenmona, will also include a retail centre and community facilities.
The scheme was approved by Belfast City Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening.
The council said it would create approximately 400 construction jobs and 370 jobs within the retail, hospitality and care home sectors.
Planning committee chair, councillor John Hussey, said such residential planning applications were "very welcome news for Belfast".
"The major mixed use development plan for the north west of city will provide both social housing and affordable housing stock, construction jobs as well as other employment when completed," he said.
Planning permission was also granted for a number of other residential developments in the city, including approval for 151 apartments at Scrabo Street.