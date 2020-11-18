Brexit: NI businesses 'not ready for Irish Sea border'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Northern Ireland businesses will not be ready for the new Irish Sea border in January and need a further transition period, industry leaders have said.
Representatives from retail, manufacturing and farming made the comments to MPs on Wednesday.
From 1 January, Northern Ireland will stay in the EU single market for goods but the rest of the UK will leave.
That will mean a new range of checks, controls and paperwork on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Some of these changes will apply even if the UK and EU reach a trade deal.
The business leaders say some sort of phasing in or grace period will be needed whether there is a deal or not.
'Won't work, won't stick'
"Northern Ireland's business community will not be ready for the first of January, quite simply," said Stephen Kelly from Manufacturing NI.
He said there needed to a grace period in which the UK and EU could "provide comfort" that goods could keep moving.
He warned the EU that without flexibility the Northern Ireland deal "won't work and won't stick".
Those concerns were echoed by Aodhán Connolly from the NI Retail Consortium.
He said business was being given six weeks to implement changes which would normally take two years.
He also said there needed to be some sort of phase in period: "You can call it the pink fluffy bunny period... we don't care what you call it."
Victor Chestnutt from the Ulster Farmers' Union said it was "only now sinking in" that Northern Ireland would be treated differently from the rest of the UK.
He said many farmers had been unaware until very recently that they would need to register for what is known as an EORI number to continue buying equipment from suppliers in Great Britain.