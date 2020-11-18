Masked men attempt to steal from Irvinestown cash machine
An attempted theft from a cash machine by a number of masked men in County Fermanagh is being investigated.
It happened at a filling station on the Enniskillen Road in Irvinestown in the early hours of Wednesday.
The thieves forced entry to the back of the premises and tried to remove the money from the cash machine but it is not believed any cash was taken
A number of masked men are reported to have been in the area at about 00:45 GMT and were still there at 02:00.
The monitoring company contacted police shortly after 02:00.
Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the areay during the early morning hours.